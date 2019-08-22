Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Salina Journal Facebook: Kansas AG dismisses Senate-related KOMA complaint

Joan Ratz: How could he!?! They conducted business while excluding EVERYone!!! Appeal?

Andrea Pfeifer: Is anyone really surprised by this? I'm not

Hutchinson News Facebook: Earthquake!



Amy Moore-Witt: We felt it rather strongly in McPherson. My whole car shook. It was the strongest one I've felt here in Kansas since I moved from CA.



Laura Baughman Bloss: Yes in Larkland. Things fell off the shelves in the living room, things down in the garage and basement. Scary!



Rhonda Stock: I'm about a mile east of the airport. I felt like I was in an etcha-sketch that someone was shaking. My whole livingroom was rocking. I grew up in California, and haven't felt one this harsh out there. By they way, why are so many Californians in Kansas?? lol



Tony Hernandez: I was sitting outside and watched all the birds in the trees get spooked and take to the air, a second or two later the quake hit. As if the birds knew something was about to happen.

Ottawa Herald Facebook: Ottawa residents establish LGBTQ+ allies group

Mellisa Wilson: Thank you for sharing what PLUS is doing here in Franklin county. I am so excited to see this support and advocacy group continue to grow and help our community. It’s time to be the change

Cassie Boldt Schultheis: Super proud of you for this, Ottawa!

Denise Fouts-Johnson: Love that this finally occurred!!

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: City officials address flag concerns

Dale Free: Why was a new flag necessary? What is wrong with the current one? More wasted money and time.

Vicki Carey: The old flag was on a national list of the ugliest flags in the country. When was the last time arrows flew over your home to fend of the giant wheat stalk? When did the last water wheel shut down.

Kansas ends contract with company providing literacy programs in schools

Cameron Mott: So Brownback couldn't accept Medicaid we had all paid for medical use but he can throw away funds intended for kids on crony inflated salaries. How very Christian, not.

Terri Lynn Coop: Good for the governor. How long has this been going on?

Charles Criqui: Lmao but they would like to give our tax money to support illegal immigrants. Smh

Barry Feaker talks about rescue mission funding woes

Rose Grist: Keep it somewhere where you can draw interest on the money at least

Amy Ballou-Voorhees: Ive heard nice things but he didn’t set up the 501(c)3 status. It’s because of it’s religious affiliations that they can’t accept federal funds and grants, (like most larger city missions). Is that correct? If so maybe they can tweak that... just a thought