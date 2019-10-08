To the editor:

On Sept. 18,President Donald Trump retweeted a post that falsely claimed U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was out partying on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. This was a lie.

On, June 23, in an interview on “Meet the Press,” President Trump, in discussing illegal voters, stated that California admitted to a million votes. This is another lie.

On April 2, talking about wind turbine electrical power at a fundraiser for the National Republican Congressional Committee, President Trump stated, “And they say the noise causes cancer.” He doesn’t say who they are, but there have been no studies that related wind turbine noise to cancer. Another lie.

On April 2, in remarks to reporters, President Trump said that his father was born in Germany. Another nonsensical lie.

Last week, President Trump said that he was only interested in corruption, that he didn’t care about politics. He didn’t seem too interested in Paul Manafort’s problems in Ukraine. Do you believe him now?

Some might say that these are mostly inconsequential untruths. How about keeping his promises? He has already said that he has kept more promises than he made, what?

I have a problem believing someone who lies so often, so blatantly. Trump supporters, how do you do it?