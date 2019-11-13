Offended by call against partisanship

Your Nov. 11 piece by the Editorial Advisory Board, "Face impeachment hearings with open mind," admonishes the Congress, "... seriously consider all the evidence and remove party and personality from the process, as much as possible. They should strive to serve their country, not their partisan instincts."

Here's a better idea: Develop a reality TV series about an Editorial Advisory Board pitted against a team of politicians in a remote setting. Call it Sanctimony Island.

Mike Powell, Topeka