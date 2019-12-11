A letter to Rep. Steve Watkins

Dear Rep. Watkins, on Oct. 30, I read your opinion pierce and was astonished that you were stooping to such a low level. You write: "Secrecy, betrayal and manipulation. Democrats' idea of democracy is a kangaroo court where the people are not allowed the truth."

This writes a man who, until the year he was elected, had voted only one single time — apparently his idea of civic responsibility — and who has claimed to have started and grown a business, which turned out to be not true.

You repeat the well-known Trumpian attacks on "the transcript" between Trump and the Ukraine president. Did you even write this article? It is just echoing Trump's and the Republican Party's demagogic lines, insulting and distorting the "Democrats' idea of democracy."

Steve Watkins, perhaps you forget that you were elected to represent all Kansans in your congressional district. Have the courage to follow the facts and "the rule of law." If Trump has done nothing wrong, he should welcome such an investigation. If he has done wrong, you should welcome the inquiry even more — for the sake of our nation and our democracy.

This goes not only for the Ukraine issue but also for Trump's refusal to provide his tax returns (the rest of us can't get away with that!) and the numerous lawsuits against him, including those alleging serious sexual misconduct.

I encourage you to think and act on the basis of high moral standards, not political opportunism. In doing so, you could unite Kansans rather than divide them.

Magdalene Kovach, Topeka