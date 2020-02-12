I can't believe our elected city and county officials oppose the Senate reform bill because they don't trust voters to make the right decision. Hopefully in the future, voters can change this sort of mentality and vote these individuals out of office.

I and the majority of voters are intelligent and informed as well as, and better than those officials that let these taxes increase unchecked and dismiss the reasoning as increased valuations Common sense tells me that valuations increase tax revenue without corresponding reductions in capital and operating budgets. All groups of taxpayers deserve any help we can get from this reform bill.

Frank H. Niehaus, Topeka