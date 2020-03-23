During this Lenten season of penance and contrition, the one commandment of Jesus we do obey is that we do love our enemies. We love them not for what they might do to us, but for what they do for us.

Enemies are a most helpful, convenient, and desirable accessory to life, because without enemies to blame for the world’s agony, we’d have to assume personal responsibility for this suffering world.

Since Adam blamed Eve and Eve blamed the serpent, we’ve made sure we have sufficient enemies to blame. As long as the enemy can be identified and vilified, our fantasy of innocence can be satisfied.

Also, we are superior to our enemies. Our cause is righteous, our behavior justified, and our goals sanctified. We believe that we are more rational, more civilized, more humane, and more noble. The enemy’s attacks are massacres; our counter-attacks cause only “collateral damage”. Our moral superiority ever shines forth against the shadowy and deceitful ploys of the enemy.

Finally, enemies make us allies. One whose enemy is my enemy is my ally. Enemies relieve our loneliness and isolation. We share in common the fear of the enemy and we become one. We can together seek vengeance upon, demand retribution from, and effect the punishment of our enemies.

The current coronavirus pandemic seems to have united the whole world. Large scale lock downs, social distancing, and universal testing seem desirable to all. The world seems to agree that extreme measures are necessary and our actions totally justified. Enemies bring us together.

But I think Jesus had something else in mind when speaking of enemies. His clear command was “love your enemy, do good to those who persecute you, pray for those who spitefully use you.” Jesus told us to “overcome evil with good.” Jesus removed the privilege of having enemies. He told us to “love our enemies,” not use them for our own self-satisfaction.

He sought to change their hearts with grace, mercy and forgiveness. He denied Himself any thoughts of vengeance or punishment. Jesus called His folk to love as He loves, and to make our enemies our friends, or more, our brothers.

Tragically, so many recoil from such an expectation. To most, Jesus is simply unfair, impractical, and impossible. Justice must be served and vengeance wrecked upon the enemy. And besides it is so comforting to blame, to be above, and to share enemies. Without them I’d have to truly look at myself, and that could be very painful. I love my enemies.

Fr. Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest in McPherson.