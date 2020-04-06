This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to CJOnline at www.cjonline.com/subscribe.

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping’” — Fred Rogers

I’ll be the first to admit that what we are currently going through is scary. In fact, it’s downright terrifying. The news reports on Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) are filled with harsh statistics, people throughout the world are struggling and scientists are predicting it may get worse before it gets better.

It’s in these difficult times,however, that something truly inspiring happens; we come together to lift each other up to overcome obstacles and create a better world.

I just joined the board of directors for Stormont Vail Health this year, offering me unique insight as to how our leaders have worked to prepare for and sustain through this pandemic. On behalf of the board, I’d like to offer my gratitude for the difficult work and tough decisions the team at Stormont Vail are dealing with.

My thanks especially to all health care workers in our area on the front line, offering care and comfort at the bedside.

As COVID-19 continues to spread and the curve of those infected rises, there are things each of us can do to protect ourselves and each other.

It sounds counterintuitive, but the first thing we must do to come together is to stay apart. Social distancing and stay-at-home is one of the strongest methods to flattening the curve of COVID-19. By keeping at least 6 feet between each other, we can decrease the spread of the virus and in turn, easier manage the number of those inflected.

Leave home only for essential items, to seek health care, to care for others, to spend time outdoors and to provide critical care.

Another way we together can flatten the curve of COVID-19 is by stopping the virus in its tracks. Cover your cough or sneeze using a tissue, upper sleeve or elbow; wash your hands with soap and water often; avoid touching your face; and stay home if you are sick. These measures will help keep you, as well as everyone around you safe and healthy.

The quote I used at the beginning of this article is a great representation of who we are as a community. I’m always amazed at how, when faced with difficulty, we collectively rise together to help each other. We are neighbors supporting neighbors. Each of us doing our part to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our city remains strong.

We together will empower our community, overcome these challenging times and thrive for generations to come.

Cody Foster is co-founder of Advisors Excel, owner and founder AIM Strategies, and a member of the Stormont Vail Health board of directors.