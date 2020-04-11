What delicious irony — the Republican Pharisees are re-enacting Holy Week for us, twisting their political agenda with the law and then disguising it in religious trappings.

If religious groups had taken Jesus seriously and loved their neighbors (older people, health care workers, those with medical conditions) as themselves by taking the lead in self-isolating, there would have been no need for government involvement.

Perhaps on this Easter Sunday, religious groups can follow the GOP panel’s example and re-enact the first Easter by going one by one to the cemetery or hiding in small groups at home.

Phyllis Tucker, Lebanon