Earlier this week, I learned I had been awarded a 2019-2020 Graduate Teaching Assistant Superior Teaching Award from the School of Graduate Studies at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where I am working on my master of fine arts degree in creative nonfiction. As part of my program, I have spent the past two years teaching discourse 100 and 200 courses for the English department. One of the distinct pleasures of this award was learning I had been nominated by the faculty in the English department. It confirmed the sense of community I had experienced in my time at UMKC. I would not have received this award without the guidance and support of the English faculty, including the pedagogy course I took in my first semester in the program. Though I had taught for nearly two decades in high school and college, this was one of the first opportunities I had to focus on how to be a better teacher for composition courses, and in general, too.

It was 25 years ago. I taught my first college course at the University of Kansas under the mentorship of professor Norm Yetman. I am still friends with a couple of those students who took Hispanic American Experience with me that semester. From the first class, where I introduced myself and recounted my experience and that of my ancestors who had immigrated from Mexico, I was hooked. From that class, I have had extraordinarily fulfilling experiences teaching courses in American studies, English literature, film, philosophy, political science, psychology, and world history, among other topics. I have taught courses in the classroom and online.

Online teaching provided me with exceptional reach and scope. I have taught students in Costa Rica, China and across the United States from Schenectady, N.Y., to Sarasota, Fla., and San Francisco, with a half-dozen other states in between. I have taught middle school students, high school students and college students. My teaching life has afforded me the means to give back to my communities and students the gifts I received from my teachers throughout my educational journey.

Though it might seem hyperbolic, I know education saved my life as it took me from the tenements in Topeka to a life in which I can fully use my learning and intelligence to make a living and embrace my vocation as a teacher and writer. Teachers and librarians in elementary schools like Polk and McCarter took the time and effort to encourage me in my studies. In my eighth-grade social studies class, my teacher allowed me to teach an alternative version of the battle of the Alamo, whetting my appetite to pursue this career path. Gifted coordinators at both Landon and Topeka West provided invaluable validation of my talents. During my time at Topeka West, I received a superb education from an extraordinary collection of teachers in all subjects.

I would never have received this award without the amazing classes and teachers I had at KU. In addition to my education, KU started me on my path to my teaching career. I keep in contact with some of these students, several of whom are now professors, doctors, lawyers and other successful professionals. My students have made me the teacher I am today. “Those who can do, those who can’t teach.” Nothing could be farther from the truth.

Nicolas Shump is a longtime educator and writer in northeast Kansas. He can be reached at nicshump@gmail.com.