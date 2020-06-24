Many years ago, when we lived in Boulder, in summer we’d often go swimming in Boulder reservoir. One Saturday afternoon we had planned to go, but a cold rain was falling. I told my daughter we’d have to do something else. Disappointed, she ran outside and stood in the rain crying, "It is NOT raining." She had chosen to deny the obvious truth in hopes of getting me to do what she wanted.

She was four years old.

It seems that this tactic has been adopted by many with regard to the pandemic, corruption in the Trump administration, skyrocketing unemployment, and horrific increases in the price of food. Every day we’re growing deeper into the you-know what.

We’re no longer four years old. What’s our excuse?

Ruth Firestone, Hays