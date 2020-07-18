How bad do the Democrats want Kris Kobach to win the primary? Chuck Schumer is using a super PAC called "Sunflower State PAC" to spend $2 million to prop him up — and tear me down — in the Republican U.S. Senate primary. This is a badge of honor I will wear proudly!

Democrats are attacking me as the "Sunflower State PAC" because they know I’ll beat Barbara Bollier and keep the seat in Republican hands. Most importantly, Schumer is now allied with Kobach because they know he’ll lose again, and deliver the Democrats another win. They know they could elect a Democrat to the Senate from Kansas for the first time since 1932.

Democrats have run this play before, including next door in Missouri to prop up Todd Akin in 2012. We saw how that went — a Senate seat Republicans should have won was lost by double digits because Democrats meddled and got the weakest Republican nominated. That they have chosen Kansas as their target now tells me three things.

First, Democrats are terrified of facing me in November.

Poll after poll shows that our campaign would defeat Barbara Bollier, Chuck Schumer’s handpicked candidate. Democrats know that a pro-life physician with experience in agriculture, business and serving in the Army Reserve is their worst nightmare in November. They know that no matter how much Barbara Bollier raises from out-of-state liberal donors, if we win on Aug. 4, Kansas is off the table on Aug. 5.

Second, Democrats are salivating at the chance to face Kris Kobach again.

In 2004, Kobach lost Kansas’s Third Congressional District by 10 points; George W. Bush carried it by 21. In 2018, Kobach lost the governor’s race by 5 points; every other Republican running statewide won by double digits. And the polls that show me easily defeating Barbara Bollier? They show Kobach either losing or in a statistical tie.

There’s a simple reason for this: Kansas voters know Kris Kobach.

They know Kobach as the person who drove the Kansas Republican Party into the ditch, as the person who abused the Secretary of State’s office for his own personal benefit, and as the person who’s repeatedly failed President Trump.

When the president was going to offer him a job, what did he do? He sent him a list of demands that included a private jet, and again, the president rejected him. Latest? Kobach went out on his own to build a section of wall for publicity. Now it’s falling down. The President called it a ploy to embarrass him.

Could anyone blame Democrats for allying with Kobach now so they can beat him again in November?

Third, and worst of all, Democrats think Kansas Republicans are stupid.

Why else would the Sunflower State PAC — a liberal group with ties to Bernie Sanders — spend $2 million telling Kansas Republicans how to vote in our primary? The Sunflower State PAC thinks they can dupe conservatives into voting for the candidate they want to face. It’s a bunch of smug Washington elites who think they can sneak one past you.

Chuck Schumer knows that the road to the U.S. Senate majority runs through Kansas, but only if the Republican nominee is Kris Kobach.

Don’t fall for it.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall represents the Kansas 1st District and is running for the U.S. Senate.