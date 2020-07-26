If ever there were an election where we needed a "none of the above" choice on the ballot, this is it. We are getting a constant barrage of political ads for Congressional candidates that are absent any positive policy initiatives and long on slanderous claims about their opponents.

They all claim to be someone who will "fight" for Kansas in Washington and fix all the evils of the world. The problem is we have way too many fighters in Washington already.

That is why the only two things that happen in Congress are fights over issues and long, extended vacations for senators and representatives. I don’t care how many guns you own or how many children you have fathered. Neither of those are qualifications for being in Congress.

The only goal most of these candidates espouse is to stop the other party. What we need are some reasonable people who don’t see their colleagues in Congress, regardless of their political affiliation, as enemies.

We need people who will look for the things that can be agreed upon, and give up on the issues that have no chance of passage, instead of clinging hopelessly to them. It is sad that we can’t seem to nominate and elect such people to Congress instead of the pool of candidates the voters currently are faced with.

You can’t complain about the way things are, when you keep electing the same kind of people over and over again.

Leo Hafner, Topeka