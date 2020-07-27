Kansas Republicans have an opportunity to send a conservative warrior to the U.S. Senate, and I am urging them to take advantage of it and vote for Kris Kobach.

As a former U.S. senator, I can tell you from personal experience that while there may be a lot of Republicans in Washington, there aren’t nearly enough who will hold the conservative line regardless of the personal cost.

When I took on politicians in both parties who were pushing amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants and wasteful spending, I learned that fighting against the Establishment Swamp in Washington is not for the faint of heart.

Unlike most politicians, Kris doesn’t care what the liberal media says about him. He doesn’t change course when the opposing winds get too strong. He stands strong for our shared values. When President Donald Trump ran on an America First agenda, Kris was among his earliest and most trusted supporters while other politicians wavered.

I endorsed Kris for U.S. Senate, because he has a record that reveals he will do what he says he’s going to do. When he ran for Kansas secretary of state, he promised to make Kansas elections the safest and most secure in the country, and he did. He promised to cut costs in his office, and he reduced his agency’s budget more than 30 percent during his time in office.

He’s making some pretty bold promises in his campaign for Senate, including promises to cut wasteful federal spending. He’s promised to do everything he can to stop activist judges from getting on to the federal bench. He’s promised to defend the Second Amendment. And he’s 100% committed to protecting innocent life. I believe he will deliver on all of those promises.

He’s also promised to carry the torch for President Trump by stopping illegal immigration and putting American workers first. There is no more defining issue today in our nation than stopping illegal immigration. Securing our border is one of our nation’s most basic obligations.

I led a successful effort to stop amnesty for illegal immigrants in 2007, because I wanted to deliver an immigration system that would make Americans proud. But the biggest obstacles to commonsense immigration reform are the media, Democrats and big corporate interests.

The media and Democrats will lie about anyone who defends American borders and the value of citizenship and call them racist. Democrats want new voters dependent on government. Big businesses want a continuous supply of cheap labor even if it hurts American families.

For too long, Republicans in Congress have been playing defense on immigration reform. Kris Kobach will insist that the Senate play offense. For his efforts, the press will call him names and the establishment will attack him endlessly. Kris won’t back down because a few editorial boards write mean editorials about him.

He won’t back down because other politicians feel their power is threatened by his fight for the people. He knows he doesn’t work for them. He works for you, and American workers and families deserve an enforceable immigration system that honors the rule of law and those who waited in line to come here legally.

Kris stands head and shoulders above his competition as a conservative warrior, and I offer him my full and total endorsement.

Jim DeMint was a U.S. senator from South Carolina and president of the Heritage Foundation.