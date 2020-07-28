Dr. Roger Marshall is the clear choice for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. He is a trusted conservative who will fight to protect our strong Kansas values. Dr. Marshall has dedicated his life to serving others. Since being elected to Congress in 2016, he has delivered results for Kansans. He’s the only Senate candidate endorsed by Kansas Farm Bureau.

Dr. Marshall will continue working with Kansas farmers and ranchers to fight for better trade deals and open more markets. He worked alongside President Trump to pass the USMCA. Dr. Marshall was the only member of Congress invited by President Trump to attend the signing of the U.S.-Japan trade agreement. He fought for crop insurance and commodity programs in the 2018 Farm Bill.

He is the only candidate in the race who understands the issues facing farmers and ranchers, and today, that is vital to the continuation of farming as we know it.

Dr. Marshall will be a tremendous advocate for us on the Senate Agriculture committee, and he will fight for issues affecting rural Kansans every day, such as broadband, affordable healthcare and infrastructure investments.

Dr. Marshall is a loyal Kansan, a trusted conservative, and a fierce advocate for our way of life. He’s the only veteran in the race, and the only Republican who will win in November. Roger Marshall is just what the doctor ordered, and I am proud to support him for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

Richard Felts (president of Kansas Farm Bureau), Liberty