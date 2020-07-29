Google is sending its workforce home, but they're not expecting them back before June 2021. With remote work assignments and diminished hours at our public schools, I'm concerned for an increase of child abuse. Unemployment is enough to throw a family into crisis, I worry for our youths and want our state library to offer membership cards online.

Current applications are made at local libraries, but I also want a push for community outreach from our state library and I want it hooked up with our Library of Congress. Social interaction is suffering, we need to fill a void left with the closings of these resources and there is great unrest in our nation. Our libraries need to step up.

How can we steer our state library to help our isolated families? Parenting classes? Zoom workshops with MS Office for parents reentering the workforce? Resources for caregivers? Reading hours with famous authors for families with small children? Can we have online poetry slams? Chat with librarians over a selection of opera, mysteries? Library of Congress online gaming for our teens and young adults? How could we include Kansans with disabilities? What might this do for our economy?

Could this bring tech jobs, with software and security? I see opportunity in our libraries.

Keri Strahler, Topeka