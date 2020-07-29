As a licensed clinical social worker in the state of Kansas and a concerned parent of a school-aged inner-city child, I am very concerned for my child, the other children and most of all the family members, caregivers and support systems of children who may have pre-existing health conditions, which places them at higher risk of not surviving a COVID-19 infection.

Furthermore, I find it ironic the Kansas State Board of Education voting members recently cast votes to override Gov. Kelly’s executive order to hold off on opening schools until after Labor Day in Kansas, while separated by Plexiglas.

I have seen other countries on national media outlets show schools where desks have been installed with Plexiglas boxes just above the head level of each child’s desk. Although not ideal for a learning environment, one could say nothing about this pandemic has been ideal or convenient.

This would be better than the recommendation, "Distance, when feasible, following CDC recommendations," which is cited throughout the "Navigating Change: Kansas' Guide to Learning and School Safety Operations" guide.

I have seen estimates citing if a school bus follows the 6-foot distancing rules, a school bus that could normally hold 70 students could only hold about 13. Also, there is no way a standard-sized classroom with 20-25 students or even half that amount could follow the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.

Maybe these conundrums fall under the, "Distance, when feasible," guideline. Another recommendation I find concerning is, "The Requirement to wear face coverings could be waived for Pre-K-5th/6th grade students."

I know my third-grader would be responsible enough to wear face coverings because we have ingrained this practice into our way of life. It would be absolutely frivolous for her to wear a mask while her classmates have the option to not wear one.

Media reports shows studies stating non-specialized masks may help very little in the prevention of receiving the virus but rather significantly slows the transmission from infected individuals. Furthermore, the board’s report shares very little on what we didn’t already know. There is little if anything written in definitive terms and lacks teeth.

The report is billed as a guideline, but there is a lot of language like, "Encouraged," "Should" and "When feasible." This leaves a lot of wiggle room for schools that may not have the resources to comply with the recommendations.

I would have loved for the guidelines to have included avenues for parents/caregivers to report to an educational authority when a guideline is not being followed with consequences or a mandate to notify all parents when a child attending school has a positive COVID-19 test.

I know firsthand the value of an education as it helps children learn socialization skills, can provide a nurturing social and emotional environment, healthy food options and, most of all, it gives children a sense of purpose and belonging. These qualities are needed by children and they learn, thrive and grow into productive citizens of this great nation.

However, the potential costs should never outweigh the achievement of this. As vaccines are being formulated and preliminary reports are promising, I encourage policy leaders, at all levels, to not be in a hurry to rush into face-to-face instruction, especially if CDC guidelines cannot be guaranteed, because for some children, family members and caregivers, there may not be any "do-overs."

Mario R. Lopez, of Tecumseh, is licensed by the State of Kansas as a licensed clinical specialist clinical social worker.