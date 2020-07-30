Who would have thought a national pandemic that requires us to stay 6 feet apart would lead to a surge in home buying?

But 2020 has a way of being contrary doesn’t it?

According to the National Association of Realtors sales of existing homes jumped 21% last month. That was the largest monthly gain since the Realtors began tracking the data in 1968.

With mortgage rates at near record lows at the moment — and it looks like the Federal Reserve intends to keep them low for a while — it makes for the perfect moment to purchase a home.

If you’re looking, be smart about it. Think about what you need, what you can afford and how the two meet in the middle. Take your time, ask questions, do the research and find that place you’re hoping to call home.

Make sure you have a good team to help you through this process including a lender, Realtor, appraiser and maybe even a friend or family member who can give you some fearless feedback as the process goes on.

Before you even glance at the listings make sure your financial house is in order, check your credit score, evaluate your budget, look at your savings and figure out how much house you can afford.

If you discover you’re not ready, it’s not the end of the world. Just set a goal and make the steps necessary to achieve it. Which might be easier said than done at first, but will pay off in the long run.

If you’re ready, be prepared to shop around with lenders to find a good rate.

If you’re selling, have patience, listen to your listing agent and be ready when the offers come in. Consider if you need to make any adjustments or improvements to your place to speed up the process. A coat of paint might just seal the deal.

If you’re not selling, but own your home it might be a good idea to consider refinancing. Now might just be the time. Even with refinancing, it’s important to shop around to get the best deal possible.

So with all of that being said, happy home buying Kansas. If you’re in the market we wish you luck. Same goes if you’re trying to sell. May the process be smooth and easy.

May the home inspections go well and the Realtors be great to work with from tour to escrow.