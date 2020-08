Mike Kagay has weaponized our justice system against an American patriot and our sitting U.S. congressman. Charging a man with three felonies for a mistake he admitted a year ago, the day before voting starts, is absolutely despicable.

Kagay should resign immediately, and there needs to be an investigation into his office for public corruption. I stand with Steve Watkins against the swamp and their awful tactics.

Christen Brown, Tecumseh