Polls show that Americans are largely divided. But what about the values that represent us? Can we look, candidly, at that division, using verbal logic as mathematical logic?

The following are values delineated along a dividing line made by current politics:

truth + justice + equality + compassion + grace

folly + inequity + disparity + neglect + power

Notice the polarization of these politicized values. See the dark profile summing the denominator. The verbal logic is clear. Core American values are divided.

We need to chalk this in front of everybody and solve it — for mending and unity.

Tom Nyquist, Topeka