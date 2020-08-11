Rep. Ryckman should be removed from office immediately for nondisclosure of his contracting COVID-19. He recklessly exposed others to the virus and only told his Republican leaders.

That is insane and irresponsible behavior. I wonder if there is any legal action that can be taken? Is he or the other Republicans not capable of having opposing policy opinions without endangering the health of others?

Kick him and the Republicans that knew of his situation out of the of the offices in which they serve!

Donald Larscheid, Topeka