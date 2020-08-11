We taxpayers should receive stimulus money twice a month to spend in the economy as reward for being such fine people, which would ensure job security and plenty of economic growth. After all, tax dollars do belong to the taxpayers.

Reckless decisions by government has put millions out of work and more than 150,00 have died. Those under treatment or quarantine cannot work through no fault of their own.

The employed did not ask the government to treat the potential coronavirus threat as if there was no reason for concern. As a result, COVID-19 came upon us and is not going away. Meanwhile government kept advising no need to worry all will be swell.

Unemployed workers should receive $600 per week. Perhaps until workers are called back to work or new employment is found that pays a part time living wage at $33,000 annually or a full-time living wage of $64,500 annually.

No one knows when COVID-19 will go away. Therefore government assistance should remain in place until further notice. Subjecting the nation’s once-employed work force or for that matter any of us to congressional irresponsible behavior every few weeks is not acceptable.

Taxpayers are an investment thus provide strength to the economy = best bang for our tax bucks. I'm sure the lions share of unemployed taxpayers would rather be receiving a paycheck instead of unemployment insurance.

Elected officials pay themselves more than $3,200 per week plus a variety of expense accounts. Overrated and overpaid!

Richard Heckler, Lawrence