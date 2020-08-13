Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Pittsburg Morning Sun Facebook: Kansas secretary of state says it's best for Kansans to deliver absentee ballot to elections office

Jim Bowman: at this point i'll probably just put on the mask and hand deliver the thing. it's unreal what lengths republicans are going to to fix the election.

John G. Madison: No mail in voting! Absentee or go to the polls!

Paula Gilcrease Stephens: John, absentee voting is the same thing as mail in voting.

Evangeline Hart: So what would be the point in getting one? So someone else can fill it out? If you're going in anyway just vote then.

Brandi Palmer: Absentee is mail in

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: Shawnee County may let bars open three more hours per week

Lisa Stubbs: I hope this is a data driven decision and not based on emotions. If the numbers don’t show that we have done well enough on containing the virus, we should not let super spreader businesses, like bars, be open for more hours. I have read where the experts say less time in these types of places reduces the chance of contracting the virus.

Sam RiegelHarper: This virus is very challenging. No matter how careful we are, we can get it. Bars are not the problem. ANY place the public goes to can potentially spread the virus. People can have it and not know it——therefore spreading it unknowingly. People that know they have it or under quarantine still leave their home to go to the store or other errands. It is going to spread no matter how much we don’t want it to. . Wear a mask, Sanitize/wash your hands and don’t touch your face. It will run its course eventually!(though not soon enough)

Ashley Stagray: What is the point of having a county health officer if no one is gling to listen to him?

Bill Barnes: Pezzino doesn’t know anymore than the rest of us

Jim Driggers: I don't get it, if the bars are open for an hour or for 4 hours what's the difference of being open for 12 hours, if it's gonna spread its gonna spread no matter how long your open

Diane Graves: Of course, let’s not listen to the experts. I feel sorry for those trying to save lives and being blocked at every turn. Shawnee Co should be ashamed.

Ottawa Herald Facebook: House Speaker Ron Ryckman hospitalized in July with COVID-19

Teresa Kronawitter Crowder: Selfish!!

Leisa Price: Another Covidiot!!

Aaron Clifton: So he got ill, was treated, isolated per guidelines, tested negative, followed medical advice, returned to work, and continued doing his job. Why is this news? Oh yeah, cause he exercised his free will. Got it.

Kathryn Webb Peterson: Because. He is in a roll of leadership and should be showing it. Which would mean wear a mask when you're in public. At this point should be no argument about that.