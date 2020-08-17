I laughed out loud when I read it but groaned inside at the truth. The text said, "Start worrying … more to follow." Knowing full well it was a joke, my first reaction was a belly laugh. But then, just as quickly, I recognized it as the painful truth.

In today’s environment, we have so many things to worry about that the cause of our worry could be a variety of things and may all blur together. We can just get up in the morning and start worrying! We worry about contracting COVID-19, about politics and racial unrest, but do we worry about getting sick from worry?

I think the odds are high that the latter is the most significant danger.

If asked where you would judge your worry quotient on a scale of one to 10, what would you say? Under normal conditions, I would say I’m usually a three or four. I like to think my natural optimism saves me from a lot of worry, but I’m sure I’m moving up the scale these days.

As usual, it is a good idea to look to the Elders for advice. Michel de Montaigne, a 16th century philosopher, said, "He who fears he will suffer, already suffers because he fears."

The ancients had a grip on this issue, perhaps better than we do. Marcus Aurelius, Roman Emperor (161 to 180 AD) and philosopher wrote during a pandemic that killed an estimated 5 million people, "If you are distressed by anything external, the pain is not due to the thing itself, but to your estimate of it; and this you have the power to revoke at any moment."

Corrie Ten Boom, who saved many Jews after she was released from Ravensbrück, counseled, "Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow, it empties today of its strength." Most clearly put is a scripture from Luke 12:25-31: "Who of you by worry can add a single hour to your life?"

But back to the humor of our situation, Ralph Waldo Emerson advised, "As a cure for worrying, work is better than whiskey." (I’m not sure about that one.) My favorite wisdom teacher, Mark Twain, said, "I am an old man and have known a great many troubles, but most of them never happened."

I think that Bob Marley had the best advice and we can sing along, "Don’t worry about a thing, every little thing is gonna be alright!"

Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant who is on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.