I find it an absolute joke that Gov. Dewine says it's all right for high school kids to play football, when meanwhile, our elderly residents in the nursing homes are dealing with severe depression due to still being extremely isolated. What a shame, the way we treat our elderly.

This is just an idea for the football season. Maybe the first game of the season should be senior night. That way, if anything happens and they have to quit playing football, at least the seniors have that.

I think the city of Dover should put a note in Dover utility bills of the outside burning laws. Some people think they can burn limbs, leaves and trash. They need to know the ordinance is for cooking food only. We are tired of smelling this smoke when sitting outside.

