Let me preach to myself today, and you can listen in! I purchased my first mobile phone approximately 35 years ago. It was a bag phone that was installed in my first pink Cadillac — yes, I drove pink Mary Kay Cadillacs for 14 years.

Over those years, the Sedan Deville model changed very little, but the phones got smaller and smaller. While the phones got smaller and smarter, I sometimes felt like my brain got smaller and dumber. Of course, it is wonderful to have such technology in your hand. I don’t know anyone’s phone number, but that’s no hindrance.

Travel directions are left up to Siri, but the problem is I don’t know where I am when I arrive. I used to pride myself in map-reading and orientation to new locations, but I’ve been replaced by another woman.

Then came Facebook. I joined 12 years ago this month. Little did I know it would become the monkey on my back. And of course, all social media platforms, emails, texts and phone calls are right in your hand. It can really control your life.

Enter the wisdom of Seneca (4 BC-AD 65), a Roman Stoic philosopher and playwright who says, "In guarding their fortune men are often closefisted, yet, when it comes to the matter of wasting time, in the case of the one thing in which it is right to be miserly, they show themselves most extravagant."

Seneca, you nailed me! I am wasting so much time!

The ridiculous thing is that the cellphone not only consumes time but, if I’m not careful, it consumes my positive energy.

If there is any good news, it is because I seem to be in training for increasing my ability to ignore things. That being said, I’m going to curb my cell time, which leaves more time for reading, writing and being more creative. I might even pick up a paintbrush again!

In Seneca’s essay, On the Shortness of Life, he says, "It is not that we have a short time to live, but that we waste a lot of it."

