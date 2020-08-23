I have been hearing for months that the U.S. Post Office is running out of money to operate and that its operations are being cut back. Apparently, one reason is presidential politics. This is most disturbing since much of my life, I heard from my late father about the long tradition of a postal service that is completely separate from politics.

He was a World War II veteran and an employee of the Postal Service, retiring after 47 years. If he were still alive, he would find unimaginable the present situation of a president blatantly refusing to fund the Postal Service.

Americans depend on the Postal Service for all types of communications, legal notices and packages, payments like Social Security, critical medical prescriptions and publications. Some seasons are busier than others, such as fall voting (especially for thousands of military on duty far from home), the Christmas mailing rush and tax season after the New Year.

If Congress does not stand up to resolve this situation, to include overriding any presidential veto, our two-century postal tradition will become a major casualty of a soon-to-be broken federal government that is only subject to the temper tantrum whims of whoever controls the White House.

The Founding Fathers viewed Postal Service as so important they provided for it in the U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 8 and Clause 7.

Please support the U.S. Constitution and the U.S. Postal Service.

John D. Cain, Lansing