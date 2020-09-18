Here is the Social Security Administration's final paragraph of explanation as to what the proposed elimination of the payroll tax means to you: "If this hypothetical legislation were enacted, with no alternative source of revenue to replace the elimination of payroll taxes on earned income paid on January 1, 2021 and thereafter, we estimate that DI trust fund asset reserves, (disability) would become permanently depleted in about the middle of calendar year 2021, with no ability to pay DI benefits thereafter. We estimate that OASI (old age and survivor insurance) trust fund reserves would become permanently depleted by the middle of calendar year 2023, with no ability to pay OASI benefits thereafter."

Social Security has always been funded through the payroll tax and has never been associated with the general funds of the federal government. This should be placed very high on your list of things to be learning about.

Melinda Jones, Minneapolis