To the editor:

For anyone interested in the history and passage of the 19th Amendment, which we are celebrating this month, a stop at the Carroll Museum, home of the Leavenworth County Historical Society, is a definite must. The staff at the museum has done a fantastic job in celebrating this event with displays of memorabilia, ephemera, etc., some of which is part of the museum’s collection and some from private collectors. It’s really worth a visit. The museum is at 1128 5th Ave.