Since the legacy media has not done a very good job of explaining the risks of the COVID-19 virus, I thought I would give you some facts about those risks. Here are some statistics about the risk of mortality by age groups. For people who had the disease from age 0 to 19 the survival rate is 99.997%, from ages 20 to 49 its 99.98%, from ages 50 to 69 its 99.5% and from 70 and above its 94.6%. One takeaway from these stats is that children under 19 have nearly zero risk of mortality from the COVID-19 virus and people under 50 have less risk from COVID-19 than from the flu. The CDC released the following stats several weeks ago and they have been widely misunderstood. They are: only 6% of the fatalities were due to the virus alone. 94% of the fatalities had, on average, 2.6 co-morbidities. These co-morbidities included diabetes, chronic lung disease and heart disease among others. From these numbers we can assess who has the risk of dying from the disease. People take risks every day without much thought and whether they realize it or not they make decisions to accept those risks. So if you are legally old enough to be responsible for your own actions then you should be able to assess the risks of COVID-19, as noted above, and decide for yourself what risks you are willing to take and what steps you take to address those risks. It would be nice if the city council trusted the people of Hays enough to allow them to make their own decisions about the risks they are willing to take.

Jim Horacek, Hays