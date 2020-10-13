What do Trump, Marshall and LaTurner have in common? They have lost their compass as to what an American, a candidate, or a human being should be and how to run for office in moral, truthful, and beneficial ways.

Besides the lies and name calling with unrealistic, exaggerated and immoral means, these three "new Republicans" do not act with intelligence and accuracy. While presenting citizens with extreme measures and vocabulary to convince wise and informed voters to elect them, they assume the voting public to be ignorant of their misused sound bites, combined with hyperbolic adjectives,

Pathetic are their lies, but coupled with allowing other PACs to misrepresent their opponents without checking for the truth in their positions is egregious behavior and not meritorious in their favor.

Ironically, the three candidates, nor their agents who spread negativity, ever promote their candidates' own positions, past votes or the results of having served Kansans. The rudeness and inappropriate shamelessness of Trump's, Marshall's or LaTurner's behaviors are not representative of a good opponent, moral character or elected official.

Thus, I would ask that you vote for the alternatives; Joe Biden for U.S. president, Dr. Barbara Bollier for U.S. Senate and Michelle De La Isla for U.S. Congress, 2nd District. These three speak of their plans for meeting the challenges of America and Kansans while projecting true solutions without the dastardly, immature and undiplomatic behaviors that are an embarrassment in their opponents' campaign rhetoric.

Vote for respectful behaviors and responsible candidates.

JoLene Rae Bloom, Seneca