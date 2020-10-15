Because of COVID-19, the usual candidate debates/forums are not being held. It is vital for voters to know how the candidates stand on the issues. On Oct. 2, Michael Schwanke, of KWCH Wichita, interviewed the three U.S. Senate candidates. The three interviews can be viewed at www.kwch.com.

A couple of health positions to note are that Rep. Roger Marshall, a physician, is adamant we are making great progress on the pandemic and that as far as a vaccine goes, we should talk to our own doctor.

He appears not to support this doctor patient relationship for other women’s medical issues. We know that he wants the government and the Supreme Court involved in other medical decisions. In advertisements, Marshall wrongly accuses Dr. Bollier of supporting late-term abortions. Her statement on this was from a vote on "if a woman would have to carry a fetus with no sign of life to term." Not on just any termination of a pregnancy.

Dr. Bollier was also clear on affordable health care with options for everyone, and lowering prescription costs. She supports Medicaid expansion. She stated that with the pandemic, it is essential for all Americans to have access to good health care.

The choice between these two candidates should be clear: If you want medical coverage only for the privileged and the Supreme Court involved in medical decisions, Dr. Marshall is your man. If you want affordable health care for all, and to make your own medical decisions, the answer is Dr. Bollier. Please vote.

Chris Huntsman, Topeka