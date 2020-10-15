I’ve been thinking about how much I love my country. And who would have thought that a phrase used to practice typing skills underscores our present situation: "Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country." Indeed, now is the time to choose which side you’re on.

The time of destroying "savage" peoples and their harmonious ways of life has come to an end for the monster of terror that devours all in its path. At home and abroad, Pluto takes all and gives back nothing. But alas, the truth is known. Liberated Americans reclaim their destiny and conquer fear with love and compassion — leading to restoration and redemption.

Purple imperialism devoid of spirit bleeds ghostly red, leaving in its wake innumerable dead. Battleships sail the seas, subjugating island people, mindless of the destructive seeds they sow. A lunatic wannabe-dictator in the people’s house dreams of destroying democracy. "Autocracy! Autocracy! I am the chosen one. The virus is a gift from God."

From the founding of America to the browning of America. From minority rule to majority rule. From criminal government, to people rule. Lost people now reclaim their souls. Only 60% of eligible Americans vote. That can change with the next election.

Bruce Oliver, Topeka