We are more than six months into the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, we have cared for more than 115 patients infected with COVID-19.

I cannot express how thankful I am for and proud of our associates. I am also grateful for the relationships we have created and built with our community agencies, city and county organizations and local leaders.

Our local physicians have done a great job adjusting, learning and taking great care of people — same with our associates. Ascension Via Christi Hospital has access to Remdisiver — having administered more than 70 doses — and other new and evolving therapeutics and is participating in Mayo Clinic’s convalescent plasma trial, where we have provided 10 units. Of the nearly 5,000 patients we have tested at the hospital, about 1,100 came back positive and then of those, about 55 have had to be admitted for inpatient care.

As Manhattan’s community hospital, we stand ready to ensure that our patients have close-to-home access to leading-edge care.

It is more critical than ever for our community members to wear masks whenever they are within six feet of anyone who is not part of their immediate household, practice good hand hygiene and stay home whenever possible. It’s also important that our community leaders, both local and regional, do their part and encourage the wearing of masks and social distancing as they will be impacted by the surge that we, along with other regional providers, are experiencing if they do not.

Robert Copple (president, Ascension Via Christi Hospital), Manhattan