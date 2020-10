Hey Savannah, I'm president of the IOCU (International Order of Crazy Uncles), and we take exception to your associating President Trump with us during the recent Town Hall event.

We pride ourselves as being benignly goofy and since Donald Trump is, instead, a vile, venal, vindictive, boor. He, in no way, qualifies for membership in our order.

Please retract.

Michael Mattson, Salina