If there was ever any doubt about the RINO party's integrity, they removed all doubt with their latest power-grab. They are not Republicans orconservative. They are radical, extremist, right-wing. They have been propagating hate and fear with their lies for the past 40 years.

But this year, they are especially vituperative in their lies and hypocrisy. Never in 72 years of following politics have I seen such outright lies in political ads. And the pathetic thing is they know they're lying. But they don't care. It works — lying works.

Perhaps the biggest lie I've heard yet was when I heard the new justice exclaim, "I love the Constitution." What she refers to as the "constitution" is the one that Scalia carried around in his head, not the one written by Madison. The RINOs have been chipping away at the Constitution for 40 years, but now it's in danger of being destroyed by court decisions.

Justice is already dead. The attorney general acts not for the people but for Trump in a rape case. Democracy is dead caused by suppression of voting. The "grand experiment" that was American democracy is finished.

Phillip Crown, Topeka