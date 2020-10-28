As a resident of Kansas' Second Congressional District, I am supporting Michelle De La Isla. She understands the burden of health care costs on the average American and on the whole American economy.

Like millions of Americans, I was born with a physical disability. Between daily medication and frequent doctor visits, I fear that without affordable health insurance I would not be able to get the care I need. I am very concerned that under a GOP healthcare "plan," insurance would be completely unaffordable if not outright unavailable for people like me.

Further, rural parts of our district have already felt the economic impact of losing hospitals due to the failure of our representatives to expand Medicaid. Michelle will stand firmly on the side of the thousands (or more) in our district who need this help. Jake LaTurner will not.

Please join me in voting for Michelle de la Isla on Nov. 3 or join the millions casting advance ballots to help restore our country.

Cody M. Snell, Tecumseh