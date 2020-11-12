Our county has lost a hard-working doctor who has worked tirelessly trying to keep residents of Shawnee County safe during the coronavirus. We were fortunate to have Doctor Pezzino during this health crisis.

I am very disappointed in Commissioner Riphahn and the way he has argued with Dr. Pezzino and questioned his recommendations. Mr Riphahn has been rude and caused confusion about who to believe. Mr Riphahn is not a doctor but has acted like an authority on COVID-19.

Did he make Dr. Pezzino's job more difficult on purpose? Now Mr Riphahn can try to hire a doctor who agrees with him.

As for me, I will continue to listen to doctors in trying to keep our family safe. It is the least I can do to help stop the spread of this pandemic.

Thank you, Dr. Pezzino.

Nancy Cottril, Topeka