Recently Dr. Pezzino stepped down as Shawnee County health officer. His efforts are appreciated and to be lauded. He has done an exceptional job in exceptionally trying times.

Also Gov. Kelly continues to battle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. She is absolutely right to seek a statewide mandate for wearing masks. This is one of the major deterrents in spreading COVID and simply must become a statewide law.

People are acting foolishly in not obeying a mask order and counties opting out of mask requirements are absolutely foolish. All of the petty arguments — it’s not comfortable, I don’t want to wear it — are plain and simple stupid vanity. It means possibly combating the spread of this COVID disease and protecting ourselves. Kansas has had more than 1,000 COVID related deaths.

This is not at all a political issue. When lives are at stake, it is time to take action.

Kansans, stop acting like a group of high school groupies who want to be popular and do what you think the popular cliques are doing. This is serious business! Grow up and accept responsibility for yourselves and your fellow Kansans.

Sandra Powell, Topeka