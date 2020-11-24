Businessman, Kansan and conservative wonk Charles Koch made headlines last week for saying he regrets his actions in making the U.S. political landscape more partisan.

"Boy, did we screw up!" he said.

Really? You don’t say.

So what are you going to do about it?

Because frankly, at this stage in the game we’re past the point where a mea culpa is meaningful. Actions speak louder than words, and your actions have severely damaged American civil discourse. We’re in a world of political deadlock and overly heated rancor.

We need to cool it a bit. Which clearly based on your comments you recognize.

If you’re serious about wanting to move the nation to a place where we can work together, we have a suggestion: Dismantle Americans for Prosperity. Shut it down. Close up shop. That will show us and those who subscribe to your conservative ideologies that you’re serious.

We should point out there is nothing wrong with conservative beliefs — or liberal ones, for that matter. It’s when either become hyper-partisan is when they become dangerous.

We’ve seen the damage a hyper-partisan group think can do to a state. Look no further than the Brownback-era tax cuts. We have to wonder how these things are making the world better for anyone beyond a select few.

But don't just stop there. Once you’ve shuttered Americans for Prosperity, maybe go find someone you admire from the other side of the political spectrum and form a group that can help civil discourse. A group that promotes working together, compromise and truth.

This could help you restore American’s faith in the political spectrum and allow politicians to compromise every once in a while. Start calling out hyper-partisanship. Make it undesirable. Show people a better way.

This could support President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to build back better. Give him a conservative ally. Show others we have more to gain by working with one another.

Perhaps this could help the nation recover. We know you have the money. Find a way to make it work.

As far as we’re concerned, you owe the American people that much.

Otherwise, your apology is meaningless.