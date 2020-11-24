"There's always a lot to be thankful for if you think about it. For example, I am sitting here thinking how nice it is that wrinkles don't hurt."

The unknown author of that statement had the right idea. There are exceptions, unfortunately, but most people can find something to be thankful for. Some of us are more creative than others.

For example, another unknown author has ended up in my personal collection of quotations with, "The thing I’m most grateful for right now is elastic waistbands."

You get the idea.

• On October 3, 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the proclamation that created the official Thanksgiving Day.

In doing so, he described a lot of things people of his time could be thankful for — even though the Civil War was raging, sending a lot of wounded and dead back to their hometowns.

• His areas of thankfulness admittedly didn’t include the Confederate states. He cited not only "fruitful fields and healthful skies," but the recent Union victory at Gettysburg.

"To these bounties which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature, that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever watchful providence of Almighty God.

"In the midst of a civil war of unequaled magnitude and severity, which has sometimes seemed to foreign states to invite and to provoke their aggression, peace has been preserved with all nations, order has been maintained, the laws have been respected and obeyed, and harmony has prevailed everywhere except in the theatre of military conflict.

"I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and praise to our beneficent father who dwelleth in the heavens."

• But everything has to be put into perspective. Lincoln also wrote, "The shepherd drives the wolf from the sheep’s throat, for which the sheep thanks the shepherd as his liberator, while the wolf denounces him for the same act as the destroyer of liberty."

• Finally, another quote from "Unknown":

"Even though we can’t have all we want, we ought to be thankful we don’t get what we deserve."

Mike Hall can be reached at tajma@cox.net.