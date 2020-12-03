History buffs that know the American Revolution know that history is repeating itself. Instead of King George and Great Britain, we have the Democratic Party. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, George Soros, Big Tech and more.

Here are some famous quotes from our ancestors that united our country:

The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be, secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them. — Patrick Henry.

The Bible is worth all the other books which have ever been printed. — Patrick Henry.

Are we at last brought to such humiliating and debasing degradation, that we cannot be trusted with arms for our defense? — Patrick Henry.

The distinctions between Virginians, Pennsylvanians, New Yorkers, and New Englanders are no more. I am not a Virginian but an American. — Patrick Henry.

If this be treason, make the most of it! — Patrick Henry.

We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately. — Benjamin Franklin.

They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety. — Benjamin Franklin.

Frank Fanter, Topeka