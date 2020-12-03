In response to the article on the 70,000 people unemployed in Kansas. There is an abundance of jobs available now in Topeka. Everywhere I go, businesses are looking for help. They may not be great jobs, but they are jobs.

I would like to see the Legislature pass an Employment Act. First, the unemployment division needs to be in touch with all employers. If a person is sent to a place and offered a job, he or she must take it or lose benefits, but instead of losing all their unemployment benefits, they would still be paid a percentage (say 75%-50% depending on what they will be making) of their benefits.

As they progress in their job or find another that pays more, they will gradually be taken off unemployment. This will save the state from paying people full benefits, and not penalize people for having to take a job that may pay less than their benefit was. This would also motivate people to look for a better job also. I would bet other bigger cities in Kansas are the same, but in rural areas, I understand finding any job is difficult.

I believe in helping those who are actually trying and unable to find work, but not the ones sitting around just collecting a check when they could be out contributing to society by doing their part in the work force.

Bill Curtis, Topeka