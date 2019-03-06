Boys

No. 1 Inman

Coach: Brett Froese

Record: 20-2

How they got here: beat Ell-Saline, 63-30; beat Bennington, 69-42; beat Sacred Heart, 62-53 (OT).

Quarterfinal game: vs. Plainville (17-6), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Notes: Lost to undefeated Central Plains in first round last season at Bramlage Coliseum. …Inman’s two losses have come to No. 2 seed Hutch-Trinity, 49-40, and Berean Acadmey, the No. 5 seed in Class 1A (31-26). … The Teutons won in overtime against Sacred Heart in the sub-state final, scoring the first nine points in the extra session after missing the game-winner at the buzzer to end regulation. …Ranked No. 4 in final Best of Kansas Preps rankings.

No. 2 Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic

Coach: Joe Hammersmith

Record: 20-3

How they got here: beat Wichita-Independent, 73-20; beat Garden Plain, 62-57; beat Medicine Lodge, 66-43.

Quarterfinal game: vs. Mission Valley (17-5), 3 p.m. Wednesday

Notes: Six-foot senior guard Kaleb Hammeke is a Fort Hays State commit. … Hammeke scored 16 points in sub-state title win over Medicine Lodge, while younger brother Lucas, a sophomore, led the way with 21 points. …Trinity’s three losses have come to Cheney, Wichita Trinity and Beloit. …Ranked No. 5 in the final Best of Kansas Preps rankings.

No. 3 Pittsburg/St. Mary’s-Colgan

Coach: Wayne Cichon

Record: 19-3

How they got here: beat Oswego, 58-29; beat Arma-Northeast, 44-27; beat Yates Center, 40-32.

Quarterfinal game: vs. McLouth (18-5), 4:45 p.m. Wednesday

Notes: Three losses are to Baxter Springs, Riverton and Girard with no losses since Jan. 25 (nine straight). …Colgan is a mainstay at the 2A tourney with runner-up finish a year ago to unbeaten Central Plains. …Aaron Higginbotham led Colgan with 16 points in sub-state title game, with Matthew Lomshek notching 15, three shy of his season average.

No. 4 Ness City

Coach: Brandt Rogers

Record: 19-4

How they got here: beat Meade, 61-58; beat Stanton County, 69-66; beat Lakin, 66-58.

Quarterfinal game: vs. Seabury Academy (16-4), 8:15 p.m. Wednesday

Notes: Eagles back at state for the second time in three years (first-round loss in 2017 to Seabury). … John Pfannenstiel leads team with 22 points and 4.9 assists per game. … Andres Rios average 14 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game. … Landon Reinhardt averages 12 points and 8 boards. Three of four losses have come in Central Prairie League (two to 1A qualifier St. John and one to unbeaten Central Plains).

No. 5 Lawrence-Bishop Seabury

Coach: Jonathan Raney.

Record: 16-4.

How they got here: beat Olathe Heritage Christian, 75-34; beat Central Heights, 65-54; beat Maranatha, 95-71.

Quarterfinal game: vs. Ness City (19-4), 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Notes: Zach Bloch leads team in scoring at 17.9 points per game, while Miles Branch adds 12.3 points per game and Jones 11 points per game. ... Luke Hornberger averages 7.7 points and 6.7 rebounds a game. ... Seahawks handed 1A qualifier Hanover its only loss. ... Three of four losses came to state qualifiers — 4A Anderson County, 4A Augusta and 3A Maur Hill — and other came to Missouri school. … Coached by Jonathan Raney, a former Fort Hays State Tiger.

No. 6 McLouth

Coach: Steve Lilly.

Record: 18-5.

How they got here: beat Atchison County, 73-27; beat Oskaloosa, 68-37; beat Republic County, 58-33.

Quarterfinal game: vs. Colgan (19-3), 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Key players: Garrison Pope, 6-1, sr., G; Asher Robbins, 6-1, sr., G; Jonah Willits, 5-10, sr., F; Jeremy Carlton, 5-8, sr., G; Jaxson Pope, 6-6, jr., C; Tayshawn Barfield, 5-10, jr. G.

Notes: Bulldogs making first trip to state since 1960. ... Two of five losses came to 3A No. 1 seed and unbeaten Maur Hill and two more came to 3A teams Jefferson West and Silver Lake. ... Bulldogs finished runner-up in Northeast Kansas League. ... Best state finish for program is fourth in Class B in 1955. ... Garrison Pope leads team with 17.8 points per game and hit 1,000 in his career during sub-state play. ... Jaxson Pope averages 13 points and 10 rebounds a game. ... Three others average at least 6 points per game. ... Bulldogs’ 18 wins are most since 1955 and winning season is first since 1991.

No. 7 Mission Valley

Coach: Jordan Hysten.

Record: 17-5.

How they got here: beat Herington, 66-14; beat Northern Heights, 61-50; beat Hillsboro, 53-51.

Quarterfinal game: vs. Hutchinson Trinity (20-3), 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Notes: Vikings captured first Flint Hills League title, going undefeated in league play. ... Best state finish is runner-up showing in 1985. ... PJ Myers leads team with 11 points per game, while Jake Benortham, Will Blythe and Brandon Hittle all average 10 points per game. ... Benortham, Blythe and Hittle also average 5 rebounds per game. ... Benortham missed handful of games late in season, while Parks began year recovering from pneumonia. ... Record is best since 1985 season.

No. 8 Plainville

Coach: Chris Drees

Record: 17-6

How they got here: beat Smith Center, 76-64, beat Hoxie, 76-73; beat Ellis, 69-56.

Quaterfinal game: vs. Inman (20-2), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Notes: Cardinals at state for second straight year, last year falling in first round to eventual runner-up Colgan. … Cardinals riding seven-game winning streak. …As the No. 4, knocked off the No. 1 (Hoxie) and No. 2 (Ellis) seeds in Leoti sub-state. … Dynamic duo of Jared Casey (21.3 points, 8.7 rebounds) and Tanner Copeland (17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5) assists accounts for nearly 70 percent of offense. … Clay Pelton scored 15 points in each of last two sub-state games.