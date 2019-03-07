No. 1 Wabaunsee

Coach: Shanna Perine.

Record: 20-3.

How they got here: beat Goessel, 58-24; beat Hillsboro, 52-19; beat Northern Heights, 59-43.

Quarterfinal game: vs. Olathe Heritage Christian (9-12), 3 p.m. Thursday.

Note: Chargers return to state after taking second in Class 2A in 2017. ... Trip is seventh since 1978 and also placed second in 1986. ... Abby Oliver is aWashburn signee who averages 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and went over 1,000 points this season. ... She also set Chargers’ single-game scoring record with 40. .. Madelyn Hutley averages 13.4 points and has hit 46 3-pointers. .. Autumn Schriener is at 9.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 steals. ... Chargers won third straight Mid-East League title. ... Bulk of squad helped Wabaunsee to state softball title last spring and runner-up finish in state volleyball in the fall.

No. 2 WaKeeney-Trego

Coach: Donnie Shubert

Record: 19-3

How they got here: beat Wichita County, 48-26; beat Oberlin, 48-22; beat Plainville, 42-26.

Quarterfinal game: vs. Stanton County (17-6), 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Notes: Finished 19-3 in a gauntlet of MCL schedule with two losses to Class 3A No. 2 seed Norton, the other to Thomas More Prep-Marian. … Trailed 9-1 to start sub-state title game before roaring back and holding Plainville to just seven second-half points after trailing by one at halftime. If Trego were to claim a championship, it would be the first MCL girls title Smith Center won 2A in 2013.

No. 3 Sterling

Coach: Jill Rowland

Record: 19-4

How they got here: beat Ellsworth, 52-37; beat Canton-Galva, 58-34; beat Inman, 54-27.

Quarterfinal game: vs. Jackson Heights (17-5), 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Notes: Sterling has just nine players listed on its roster. … Black Bears have never won a girls’ basketball title, but have made two trips to a championship game (1990, 99).

No. 4 Garden Plain

Coach: Kody Kasselman

Record: 18-4

How they got here: beat Remington, 71-37; beat Hutch-Trinity, 49-41; beat Conway Springs, 34-28.

Quarterfinal game: vs. West Elk (18-4), 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Notes: Owls are defending Class 3A state champions, handing Royal Valley a 49-39 win a year ago in Hutchinson. … Garden Plain has four state titles to its credit, two coming since 2001. …Six-foot junior Abby Gordon leads club with 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. … Lauren Danahy scores 10.9 points per contest.

No. 5 West Elk

Coach: Dave Miller

Record: 18-4

How they got here: beat Uniontown, 70-63 (3OT); beat Cherokee-SE, 54-40; beat Colgan, 47-43 (OT).

Quarterfinal game: vs. Garden Plain (18-4)

Notes: Macy and Megan McClendon, a senior and a junior, average 15.8 and 12.6 points per game, respectively to lead the Patriots, while the older averages nearly 9 rebounds per contest. … Had to play three overtimes to win first-round sub-state game against Uniontown, then played another overtime to beat Colgan in championship game. … Started season 9-0 before falling to South Haven.

No. 6 Jackson Heights

Coach: Dan Shupe.

Record: 17-5.

How they got here: beat Republic Count, 45-44; beat Valley Heights, 52-44; beat Atchison County, 56-39.

Quarterfinal game: vs. Sterling (19-4), 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Notes: Cobras making first state appearance since 1999 and 10th overall. ... Cobras captured 2A state title in 1976 and were Grand State Champions that year as well. ... Coach Dan Shupe won his 200th career game in December. ... Kylie Dohl averages a team-high 17 points and 8 rebounds per game. ... Abby Brey adds 10 points and 6 rebounds a game. ... Amaya Marlatt averages 8 points and 5 rebounds. ... Jodi White averages 3.5 steals per game. ... Cobras won Hiawatha Invitational for the first time since 1991, but then lost four of next eight before sub-state.

No. 7 Stanton County

Coach: Trevor Siebert

Record: 17-6

How they got here: beat Skyline, 59-31; beat Lakin, 47-31; beat Sublette, 42-36.

Quarterfinal game: vs. Trego Community (19-3), 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Notes: In sub-state final, the Trojans scored just eight points in the first half and trailed 20-8 against Sublette, then started second half on a 9-0 run. … Trojans had lost twice to Sublette during the regular season.

No. 8 Heritage Christian

Coach: Liz Stinson

Record: 9-12

How they got here: beat Kansas City Christian, 37-26; beat Maranatha, 50-44; beat Pleasanton, 49-48.

Quarterfinal game: vs. Wabaunsee (20-3), 3 p.m. Thursday

Notes: One of only two teams in all classes — boys and girls — to enter a state tournament with double-digit losses, joining TMP-Marian (13-11) in 3A boys. … Won a 2A sub-state where the lower six seeds combined for 28 wins (the most being six). …Upset top seed Pleasanton with a half-court bank shot off a missed free throw rebound at the buzzer.