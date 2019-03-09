KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The No. 3 ranked Fort Hays State University women’s basketball team put no doubt early into the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City.

The Tigers heated up early, steamrolling Washburn 75-48 to make Sunday’s 3:15 p.m. tourney title game, where they will face either Lindenwood or Central Missouri. The Tigers led 26-13 after the first quarter and led by as much as 31 in the third quarter. Lanie Page led a balanced attack with 15 points. Five Tigers reached double figures.

FHSU hit 12 3s, nine coming in the first-half blitz.

Belle Barbieri finished with a double-double (10 points, 13 rebounds), while Taylor Rolfs (11), Kacey Kennett (10) and Whitney Clampitt (12) all reached double digits. Clampitt hit a perfect three 3s, Rolfs was 3 of 4 from long range and Kennett finished 2-for-2.