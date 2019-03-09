After a breakthrough season concluded with a fourth-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament at Gross Memorial Coliseum, Trego coach Donnie Shubert could sense some dejection from his team.

For Shubert, the disappointment on the Golden Eagles’ faces following Saturday’s 49-36 loss to Wabaunsee in the third-place game could be a positive sign moving forward.

With most of the team returning next year, he expects the Eagles to be hungry.

“The girls have nothing to hang their heads about, but they’re still disappointed,” Shubert said. “I like to see that disappointment after a 20-5 season. I want to see that hunger so that everybody does track, everybody does weights and everybody does summer league.”

Wabaunsee coach Shanna Perine was concerned about how the Chargers would respond from Friday’s overtime heartbreaker to Garden Plain in the semis.

Perine concerned after the Chargers got off to a bit of a slow start, trailing 12-8 at the end of the first quarter. Wabaunsee (22-4) led 24-21 at halftime.

“I wasn’t sure we were going to (bounce back from the loss) after that first half,” Perine said. “I thought, ‘Oh, man we really wanted to play in the 4 o’clock game.' But we regrouped for sure at halftime.”

Trego sophomore Lily Shubert scored 12 points in the first half but Trego was held scoreless in the second half and battled foul trouble.

“We kind of put the lockdown on her and I thought that was kind of the key to the game,” Perine said.

“I felt like we kind of froze a little bit of when Lily got her fourth foul, we struggled to find offense,” Donnie Shubert said. “You got to give (Wabaunsee) a lot of credit, that’s a great ball club.”

Wabaunsee extended the lead to seven heading into the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth.

Washburn signee Abby Oliver, who Perine one of the best athletes to come out of Wabaunsee, ended her career with a 23-point game for the Chargers.

“The best leader I’ve ever coached,” Perine said. “She’s one of those kids that (the other players) listen to when she talks. Definitely a coach on the floor."

Oliver finished 8 of 13 from the field.

“She’s a load,” Shubert said of Oliver. “What we wanted to take from her was her running the floorm and I thought we did a pretty good job of that. Then she started dominated us on the inside. She’s a great player.”

Madelyn Hutley added 18 points for Wabaunsee, combining with Oliver for 41 of the Chargers’ 48 points.

Wabaunsee will lose two seniors, Oliver and Alyssa Lohmeyer. Trego also has two seniors, Adrianne Carr and Paige Post.