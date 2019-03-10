Approximately 10 sexting crimes come to the attention of Shawnee Heights Middle School principals each semester.

Also, during the first two weeks of February, eight students from grades six through eight were suspended for vaping or buying and selling vapes at school.

These are just some of the statistics that spurred principal Tim Urich to act. He created a handout for parents with information about vaping and sexting and so far has handed out 800 copies. Each family got one at parent-teacher conferences and sixth and seventh grade enrollment night.

Urich’s goal is to get parents to engage in conversations with their kids about these topics.

“My hope with all of this is to pull back the veil a little bit,” he said. “Schools and parents have to be very honest with each other about the issues and we have to work together to support kids.”

Vaping

According to the Communities That Care anonymous survey taken last school year, 7.9 percent of SHMS students report vaping in the last 30 days. That is almost double the number from the previous year. They get the vapes by purchasing them from an older teen or stealing them from an adult, older teen or store.

Vapes come in styles young people find attractive. They are easy to hide.

“There are vapes now that can be easily confused with flash drives,” Shawnee Heights police chief Ben Thursby said.

He said the use of vapes at the middle school “is every bit as bad as at the high school. I don’t want to say it’s an epidemic, but it’s a real issue.”

The liquid used in vapes, known as juice, comes in kid-appealing flavors, such as bubble gum and cotton candy. Urich pulled out a bottle of confiscated juice from his desk. He noted a Marlboro cigarette has 1.6 milligrams of nicotine. If a kid used all the juice in the bottle, it would be the equivalent of ingesting approximately 60 cigarettes.

Depending on the blend of the juice, the vapor cloud it produces dissipates in a matter of seconds.

“Kids’ social media is filled with advertisements with young, attractive, go-getting people vaping," Urich said. "That is a very purposeful marketing campaign by vendors of vaping products, and our kids are exposed to it every time they use social media.”

Urich said the most common places students get caught vaping is on the bus or in the school bathroom, and they have also been busted vaping at their lockers and in class. The consequence for a first violation is a short-term suspension. The second time, the student is suspended and gets a ticket from a sheriff’s deputy for $133. A third violation means the student is recommended for long-term suspension.

“When kids vape in school, it detracts from what we want to be a professional teaching and learning community,” Urich said. “It contributes to the delinquency of kids. The strategy is to talk directly to parents about vaping and let them know about the laws, health consequences and what we do here — make it very apparent about how it affects our school community.

"I don’t really want to talk to them about CDC statistics. I want to talk about our local statistics. Eight percent of kids admitted to doing this in the last 30 days last year, and I guarantee it’s gone up this year. Keep it local. Let them know that kids in this school community are being suspended as early as fifth and sixth grade for being in possession of vapes. Let them know that so they understand the urgency.”

Sexting

On the handout Urich created, it notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 20 percent of teens have sent nude or semi-nude pictures, and more than 40 percent of young women have been pressured into sending that type of photo.

Urich said he believes every middle school administrator in Shawnee County deals with a sexting case five to 10 times a semester, and those are just the ones that come to their attention. The typical case involves a female student taking a nude or semi-nude picture of herself and sending it to a boy. She may or may not have a relationship with him at school. A lot of relationships are online. They may not see each other during the school day, or he may not go to her school at all.

“One of a couple of things happen next,” Urich said. “He will immediately send the photos to his friends because it’s cool he has gotten nude or semi-nude pictures from a female student. Or things will turn to the dark side and he will ask for more. If she doesn’t comply, he may say he is going to post them to social media or send them to her parents if he doesn’t get more. It doesn’t always go that far. When it comes to my attention or the chief’s attention, it usually has gone that far.”

Students often don't understand the legal ramifications of their actions. The girl commits a misdemeanor offense by sending the nude photos. The boy has committed a worse offense by transmitting it to a wider audience, and up to a felony-level offense if he has intimidated or coerced the girl to send more photos.

The handout points out there are students in the district who have active police cases for sending sexual content or using it to intimidate, harass or coerce other students.

Thursby, the district's police chief, pointed out the problem crosses school district lines throughout the county.

“This is definitely not Shawnee Heights specific," he said. "It’s really hard for a 12- and 13-year-old kid to understand the true severity of a felony. You see some kids who repeat offend because they just don’t comprehend how serious this is.

"Also, there are some girls who thought this was a dead issue and then the photos resurface. There have been instances of a girl being in high school and her pictures resurface because she took a photo of herself in middle school.”

Urich added: “Adults have been telling kids to follow the rules and don’t break the law for a long time. We can develop a conceptual understanding of forever, but kids have a difficult time doing that. We know what viral means, and that there are no take-backs on the internet, but a 12-year-old girl doesn’t know that as well. It’s not as concrete for her. I’ve had so many conversations in my office where I say I’m going to be able to find your nudes when your 22 and applying for jobs.”

Each year, Urich delivers a message to the students that they should envision his face right by the send button.

“Because if you hit send, you need to think about me seeing your nude or semi-nude content because some of the time I will," he said. "I tell them the conversation will be difficult and terrible, and you will cry as we’re calling your parents.”

Students are required to report any request for nudes to Urich or a parent. The same goes for knowing it is happening to someone else. The school reworked the bullying report to make it easier for kids to speak up. They can even download a screenshot of the photo request. Urich has seen screenshots where the girl says, “No way! Wait until Mr. Urich sees this!”

Most of the photos are taken at home in a bedroom or bathroom. Many people wonder why schools are involved when sexting typically happens outside of school hours.

“It turns out that schools are on the hook when kids come to school and feel unsafe or uncomfortable,” Urich said. “The anti-bulling laws in Kansas require the school to complete an investigation and then document education, consequences and that the behavior has stopped.”