Brett Ballard is 2 for 2 with Washburn.

The Ichabods will return to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season under the direction of Ballard, their second-year coach. WU (24-7) was seeded third in the Division II Central Region on Sunday night and will open NCAA tourney action by playing fellow MIAA member Missouri Southern (23-7) at noon Saturday at Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Mo.

The winner of the WU-Southern matchup will advance to a 5 p.m. Sunday semifinal against either No. 2 seed Northern State (26-6) or No. 7 seed Southeastern Oklahoma State (22-7). Northern State and Southeastern Oklahoma will play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Northwest Missouri, the nation's No. 1 team with a 32-0 record following Sunday's 82-53 win against Washburn in the MIAA Tournament finals, is regional host for the third straight year. The Bearcats will play No. 8 seed Minnesota State (18-11) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The final Central Regional quarterfinal pits No. 4 St. Cloud State (22-8) against No. 5 Southern Nazarene (28-5) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Washburn, MIAA runner-up in both the regular season and postseason tournament, will try to avenge an 89-86 loss to Missouri Southern in the teams' only meeting this year.

The Lions shot 51 percent against the Ichabods (26-51) and hit 10 of 20 tries from beyond the 3-point arc during that Jan. 23 showdown in Joplin. Kinzer Lambert led Southern with 23 points and five treys while Cam Martin added 20 points and 13 rebounds.

WU placed three players in double figures, with Jalen Lewis registering 20, Tyler Geiman posting 19 and Javion Blake contributing 15 points and five assists.

Washburn also will seek its first win against Missouri Southern in regional action. The Ichabods are 0-2 versus the Lions in regionals, dropping a pair of overtime decisions in the second round (79-73 on March 10, 2000, and 82-79 on March 12, 2011).

Ballard enters regionals with a 46-17 record at WU. He led the Ichabods to a 22-10 mark in his debut campaign, which concluded with a 91-75 loss to Northern State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.