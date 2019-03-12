LAWRENCE — David Beaty has sued his former employer.

Beaty, the former Kansas football head coach, on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in Kansas federal district court seeking the $3 million buyout that was to come following his termination without cause last November but has been delayed amid a subsequent investigation into alleged NCAA violations Beaty’s attorneys labeled “an excuse.”

“Kansas Athletics apparently wants to un-bake the proverbial cake it made,” reads the lawsuit, which requests a trial by jury. “It unequivocally terminated Coach Beaty without cause. Post hoc attempts to change that now are unbecoming of the institution that Coach Beaty still holds in great regard. Nevertheless, Coach Beaty will not stand idle and do nothing while Kansas Athletics fails to honor its agreements and commitments to him.”

In addition to the $3 million, Beaty is seeking interest on the amount due under the Kansas Wage Payment Act; statutory penalties; costs of suit incurred; pre- and post-judgment interest at the maximum rate allowed by law; and any further relief “as the Court may deem just and proper.”

Perhaps the most explosive accusation in the lawsuit alleges that, in the weeks after Beaty’s firing, first-year athletic director Jeff Long and at least one other senior Kansas Athletics official sought to get out from under the amount still owed to the former coach.

“More specifically,” the filing reads, “it was suggested by those same employees that Kansas Athletics needed to find ‘a dead hooker ... in [Coach Beaty’s] closet’ to provide leverage in resolving their $3 million dollar payment problem.”

In a response released Tuesday night, KU cited an ongoing NCAA investigation into potential violations by Beaty as its cause for withholding the payments.

“Immediately following the end of the season, Kansas Athletics staff conducted standard exit interviews of all football coaches and staff, and through that process we learned of possible NCAA violations allegedly committed by Beaty,” associate athletics director Jim Marchiony said in the statement. “KU contacted the NCAA and the Big 12 Conference and began an investigation into the matter. Beaty refused to cooperate with the KU review and, ultimately, the NCAA took the lead in the still-ongoing investigation."

According to the statement, KU has “in a show of good faith” placed the full amount owed to Beaty in escrow, pending the results of the investigation, which the university says could reveal a violation in the terms of Beaty’s contract. It said the filing is "full of false claims and factual misstatements," and while it didn't specifically mention the "dead hooker" remark, it made reference to "salacious comments about seeking reasons to withhold payment from Beaty" — "Simply, that did not happen," Marchiony said.

Beaty was fired Nov. 4 and finished out his fourth and final season, a tenure that ended with a 6-42 overall record.

“While disappointed in the court filing, the university is committed to seeking the truth and upholding our high standards of ethical conduct,” Marchiony said.

Beaty’s lawsuit details his timeline of the events, which he indicates escalated when he rejected Kansas Athletics’ request for an extension for the severance payments over a longer period of time “to alleviate the tax implications" shortly after his termination. Beaty received “an unannounced letter” from KU general counsel Brian White on Dec. 14 informing him that the university was “initiating an ‘investigation’ to determine if one of Coach Beaty’s former subordinates had allegedly committed NCAA rules violations a year or more earlier.”

According to the lawsuit, Beaty responded with a Dec. 21 letter to Kansas Athletics confirming “his willingness to promptly interview as part of KU’s investigation” and to request documents relating to his employment with the university. Some of those documents were delivered Feb. 1, but to date, “the majority” have not been received, the lawsuit alleges.

Moreover, Beaty’s attorneys accuse the university of actively trying to keep their client unemployed.

“While Kansas Athletics was unwilling to act with any urgency, it has been more than willing to notify prospective employers that Coach Beaty is the subject of an open NCAA investigation,” the lawsuit read. “Coach Beaty believes this is yet another tactic by Kansas Athletics to pressure Coach Beaty into accepting something less than what is undisputedly owed.”

Beaty claims he interviewed as part of the NCAA investigation on Feb. 27 and “answered investigators’ questions fully,” adding he has not blocked KU officials from receiving a transcript of his interview while the university remains steadfast in its unwillingness to pay him until the conclusion of the investigation.

"The investigation could potentially last for months before it concludes,” the lawsuit states. “Kansas Athletics continues to move the goal posts to avoid its contractual obligations that it acknowledged publicly, privately, orally, and in writing many times before using a self-initiated investigation as a shield to delay or attempt to avoid them."