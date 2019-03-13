Mid-Continent League
Boys
First team
Trey Sides, Phillipsburg; Jared Casey, Plainville; Tanner Copeland, Plainville; Zackary Eck, Ellius; Brady Beougher, Stockton (all unanimous selections).
Second team
Kade Hemmert, Oakley; Ty Sides, Phillipsburg; Jared Mayers, TMP; Ryan Karlin, TMP; Jackson Schulte, TMP; Kyle Sasse, Smith Center.
Honorable mention
Dalen Journigan, Hill City; Kade Melvin, Norton; Cade Lewis, Ellis; Brady Frickey, Ellis; Keagen Shubert, Trego.
Girls
First team
*Aubree Dewey, Plainville; *Lili Shubert, Trego; *Jordyn Lowrie, Oakley; Taryn Kuhn, Norton; Grace Eck, Ellis. (*unanimous selection).
Second team
Hadley Hauser, Norton; Jillian Lowe, TMP; Emily Schippers, TMP; Alexi Beach, Phillipsburg; Shae Griffin, Stockton.
Third team
Bree Frieling, Smith Center; Ashley Babcock, Phillipsburg; Libby Frost, Trego; Tessa Hauser, Norton; Tallon Rentschler, Smith Center.